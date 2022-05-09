Andrew Reeves Buys 10,000 Shares of Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Stock

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) insider Andrew Reeves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.77 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,700.00 ($19,507.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Inghams Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides, fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries.

