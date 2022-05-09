Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

