ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.53-$7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.08 billion.ANSYS also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.46-$1.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $12.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.17. The company had a trading volume of 709,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,931. ANSYS has a one year low of $248.01 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a sell rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

