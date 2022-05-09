ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.46-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.55 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.53-$7.94 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $12.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.17. 709,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.99. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $248.01 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

