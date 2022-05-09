Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. Truist Financial lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $949.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 212,405 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,318 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

