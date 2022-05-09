APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.55.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in APA by 1,385.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $44.11 on Monday. APA has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

