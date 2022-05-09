Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $44.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Rayis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $25,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,349 shares of company stock worth $220,500. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

