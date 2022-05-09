Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APEMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aperam from €65.00 ($68.42) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY remained flat at $$37.37 during midday trading on Monday. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865. Aperam has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. Analysts forecast that Aperam will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

