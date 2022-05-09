Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

Shares of APO opened at $52.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 745,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.