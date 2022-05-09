Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.34 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.14.

NASDAQ:APPN traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,892. Appian has a 12 month low of $42.18 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 428,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,823,990 in the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Appian by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

