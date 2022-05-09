Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.29 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 428,000 shares of company stock worth $21,823,990. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Appian by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

