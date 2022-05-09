Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 182.49% from the stock’s previous close.

APLD stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Applied Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

