Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

APLD stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

