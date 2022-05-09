Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

Applied Blockchain stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.