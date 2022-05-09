Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.34–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.00 million-$59.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.46 million.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,005. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.