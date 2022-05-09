Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $137.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $101.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $141.19. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,414 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

