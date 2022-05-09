Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to post $4.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $17.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.85 billion to $21.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $101.84 on Monday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

