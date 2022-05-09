Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCO stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

