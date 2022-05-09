Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.63.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $494.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.