Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 385,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,616.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 554,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,441,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 945.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

