argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $42.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of $42.11 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $316.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.93. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $356.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

