Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) will post $19.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $134.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.07 million to $183.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.07 million, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $417.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

