Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Lower assets under management (AUM) due to the market declines and an increase in expenses ailed the first-quarter 2022 results. Nonetheless, diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes are expected to aid its financials. A decent liquidity position and any improvement in the economic background balance are tailwinds. Yet, higher investments in technology to support growth prospects will inflate costs and limit bottom-line advancement. Given a high debt-to-equity ratio, its capital deployment plans seem unsustainable. A volatile trend in net outflows over the past years keeps us apprehensive.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.36.

APAM traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $34.13. 15,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 557.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 38.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

