Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%.

AORT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 335,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

