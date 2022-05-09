Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $61.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.75.

Several brokerages have commented on ASAN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $25.00 on Friday. Asana has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $123,565,000 and have sold 38,026 shares worth $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 8,284.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,400 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.