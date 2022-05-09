Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) vs. Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) Financial Analysis

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB – Get Rating) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jinhua Marine Biological and Ascend Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness -36.90% -91.65% -19.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $332.38 million 1.58 -$122.66 million N/A N/A

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of Ascend Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological (Get Rating)

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About Ascend Wellness (Get Rating)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 20 retail locations. It also sells its products to third-party licensed cannabis retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

