Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25.

Aspen Group ( NASDAQ:ASPU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,186,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 256.2% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 823,125 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 292,505 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aspen Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

