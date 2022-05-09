ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DNB Markets upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

