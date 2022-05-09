Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,344 ($29.28).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($19.53) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,670.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,854.20. The company has a market capitalization of £12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

