Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £150.48 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($187.98).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Jayne Cottam acquired 237 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £149.31 ($186.52).

AGR stock opened at GBX 63.45 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.48. Assura Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81 ($1.01).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

