Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) will announce $2.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year sales of $10.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.47 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $188.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77. Assurant has a 52-week low of $144.18 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,538,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,056,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Assurant by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

