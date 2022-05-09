Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Assure to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Assure has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33.

IONM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Assure in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

About Assure (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.