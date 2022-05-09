Assure (IONM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Assure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assure alerts:

Shares of Assure stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Assure has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Assure in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.