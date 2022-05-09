Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ALPMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Astellas Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Astellas Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.94. 432,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,072. Astellas Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

