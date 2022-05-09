AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a £120 ($149.91) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £102.40 ($127.92) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,994.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.51. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a one year high of £110 ($137.41).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

