AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($149.91) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($131.17) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($149.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($143.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($137.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($130.85).

LON:AZN opened at £102.40 ($127.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,994.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,128.29. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 12 month high of £110 ($137.41). The firm has a market cap of £158.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,625.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

