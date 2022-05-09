Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. 33,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $552.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,451.79% and a negative return on equity of 113.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $181,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.