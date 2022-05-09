Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.65-$20.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.66 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $7.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.87. 511,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,696. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,970 shares of company stock worth $4,570,408. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,428,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,224,000 after buying an additional 468,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Atkore by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

