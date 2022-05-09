Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ATO traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,641. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.