Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262,234 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 1,252.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
