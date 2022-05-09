Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Shares of Atreca stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.82. 292,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,484. Atreca has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.81.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 339,694 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2,130.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 262,234 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 1,252.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 118,716 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

