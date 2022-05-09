AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.