AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioCodes Ltd. is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,295. The stock has a market cap of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in AudioCodes by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 86,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

