Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

