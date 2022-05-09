Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Buys A$54,612.34 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Rating) insider Daniel Stefanetti purchased 2,275,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$54,612.34 ($38,459.39).
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.
Australian Agricultural Projects Company Profile
