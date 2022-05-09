Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Buys A$54,612.34 in Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Rating) insider Daniel Stefanetti purchased 2,275,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$54,612.34 ($38,459.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

