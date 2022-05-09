AutoCanada Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.
AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion.
ACQ opened at C$30.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$807.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.95. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In other news, Director Barry Lee James purchased 1,550 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.
About AutoCanada (Get Rating)
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
See Also
