Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.60. 500,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $87,591,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after buying an additional 656,722 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,494,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after buying an additional 411,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after buying an additional 403,613 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

