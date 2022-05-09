Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AGR opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Avangrid by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avangrid by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

