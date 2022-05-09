Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVAH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 829,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,325,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,048,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $2.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.