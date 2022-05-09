Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.06 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.40-$1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

AVID traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $22.96. 46,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,202. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

