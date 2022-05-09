AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 17.73.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX opened at 8.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 8.29 and a 200 day moving average of 13.47. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 6.50 and a 52-week high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The company had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.